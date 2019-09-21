|
|
Garry A "Bear" Bentley
2-19-1965 - 9-05-2019
Garry A Bentley, (Bear), 54 of Port Orange, FL Passed away on September 5,2019 at 2:38 pm. Garry will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a father, grandfather, brother and beloved son. In 1975-76 he was in the Young Marines Corps League of Grand Rapids, Mich .He was a certified mechanic for over 20 years, he received a Bronze Certified Technician award in 2003 and received a Master Tech Gold Tool award from Chrysler in 2004 and 2005.. Garry played pool for several years and received First Place Plaques and Trophies in 2006, 2008, and 2009.. He is survived by his 5 children, Ryan Bentley, Sara Kay Bentley, Melissa Rose (Bentley) DePriest, (Thorton DePriest) of Alaska, Joseph Bentley of Florida, and John Thomas Gaffney of Michigan, 2 granddhildren, Keyona and Kason DePriest of Alaska and his Mother, June Olivia McDougald of Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29th 1pm followed by a light luncheon at New Hope Baptist Church 1675 Taylor Rd, Port Orange, Fl.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 29, 2019