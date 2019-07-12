Home

June 21, 2019
Gary B. White, 50, of Irwin, PA formerly Port Orange, passed away at home June 21, 2019. He was the son of Richard and Arlene Kline White of Port Orange. His father, Richard White Sr. proceeded him in death. Surviving are his wife, Dawn Miller White, one son Nicholas of Irwin, three daughters Janine of Ormond, Brianna at home, and Christine of Maryland, two sisters Karen (Jeff) Hill and Loretta of Port Orange, two brothers Richard Jr of Massachusetts and Ty (Rosa) of Knoxville, PA, three grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held July 21st from 4-6 PM at Colonial Colony South Clubhouse (back building). 1275 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32119.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019
