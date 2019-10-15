|
Gary Busscher
June 10, 1925 - October 13, 2019
Gary Busscher, age 94, of Edgewater, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his
residence. Born in the Netherlands to Harm and Trijntje Veenstra Busscher,
Gary came to the area in 1997 from Seattle, Washington. A retired maintenance supervisor for apartment buildings, Gary was very handy and stayed busy with making and fixing things. He enjoyed raising birds and
sailing. Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great
grandfather. Survivors include his daughter, Betty (Richard) Thorpe, of Edgewater; son, Harry (Lois) Busscher, of Edgewater; 5 granddaughters, Sonya (Jon)Schwarz, of Tulsa, OK; Denise (Jason) Arter, of Seattle, WA; Paula (Dan) Curtiss, of Seattle, WA; Lindsey Thorpe, of Edgewater and Katheine O'Rourke, IN; grandson, Matthew Thorpe, of Edgewater; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Damsma, of the Netherlands; and brother, Foppe (Dollie) Busscher of the Netherlands. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Cornelia; sisters, Tinie and Auk; son, John; and daughter, Tina O'Rourke. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019