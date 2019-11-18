|
|
Gary E. "TUX" Swain
11/23/1949 - 11/15/2019
Gary E. "TUX" Swain, age 69, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice Edgewater Care Center. Born in New Smyrna Beach to Ellis Swain, Jr. and Kathleen Ernst Swain, Gary was a resident of this area most of his life, other than several years he spent in Alabama. A maintenance worker, Gary served in the Navy during the Vietnam war. He was a Harley enthusiast and operated Swain Sanctuary in Edgewater, taking care of wounded birds. Survivors include his son, Stacey Swain, of New Smyrna Beach; his mother, Kathleen Jones, of New Smyrna Beach; a brother, Carl Swain, and his wife, Bonita, of Live Oak; a granddaughter, Ashley Phillips, and her husband, Seth, of Fyffe, Alabama, and a great grandson, Ott Phillips. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, with Chaplain Paul Rudy, Halifax Health Hospice, officiating. Donations may be made in Gary's name to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019