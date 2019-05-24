|
Gary Lee Wyatt
02/07/1936 - 05/23/2019
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Gary Lee Wyatt, loving husband and father of 4 children, passed away at the age of 83. Gary was born February 7,1936 in Ripley, Oklahoma to Elmer and Hertha Wyatt. In 1939 the family moved to Cushing, Oklahoma to open a Dairy farm named Rosehill Dairy.He went to school there and graduated High school and moved forward to college at Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma.There he met his wife Kathryn Dickson and married in 1956. Both graduating in 1958 and 1959 while starting a family. He went to work with Swift & Co in Oklahoma City as an accountant and auditor throughout the US, from there moving to Macon GA, then on to Chicago, IL becoming the asst to the vice president of the Swift & Co. Then the company moved him to New Jersey to oversee the North East United States, after three years there the company was bought out and dissolved. Gary then joined Foremost Dairies moving the family to Miami, FL where he oversaw the south east United States and the Islands. While in Miami he met with people from IHOP, 3 years later moved again to Daytona Beach, FL where he started counting his own numbers and opened the second IHOP in Daytona Beach, 1980 opened a 2nd one in Daytona Beach Shores. Then opened A Catering and Wedding by Kathy. Wanting to do more he started in real estate starting Wyatt's houses and apartments rentals doing this up until his retirement.Gary was preceded in death by his parents and two sons Cary Lee (CL) Wyatt and Lendell Wyatt, He is survived by his wife Kathy, 2 daughters, Gayle Hewitt (Greg) Daytona Beach FL and Tina Hamilton (Phillip) Huey Town, AL. Gary has 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1125 6th street, Daytona Beach, FL, with a Memorial Service at 11:00 and refreshments following.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Gary's name to Halifax Humane Society on LPGA.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019