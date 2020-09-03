Gary Leo Boyle
Feb. 13, 1953 - Aug. 12, 2020
Gary Leo Boyle, 67, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was born on February 13, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Howard Leo and Rose Mary Boyle. Gary moved to this area in the 1970's from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He retired in May 2020 from the City of Ormond Beach after 23 years. He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Lodge in Ormond Beach. Gary was an avid Steelers fan. Survivors include his son, Jason (Callie) Boyle of Myrtle Beach, SC and his girlfriend, Danise Johnson of Ormond Beach, Florida. A Visitation will be held for friends from 11:00am until 11:30am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. A Family gathering will be from 11:30am until 12:00pm and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm all on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.