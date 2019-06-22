|
|
Gary Michael Koslik
Nov. 29, 1951 - June 15, 2019
Gary Michael Koslik, 67, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born November 29, 1951, in Springfield, MA to his loving parents Joseph and Theresa Koslik. After faithfully serving his country in the United States Army, Gary traveled and played with several different show bands. In 1995 Gary relocated his family to Florida. Gary lived his life to the fullest. He told those around him that the Military and God saved his life. He used that Grace to become a hard worker and someone that could get along with everyone. He loved to make others laugh with his quiet reserved sense of humor. Gary's facial expressions alone could make you laugh. When he was not playing music, he was sitting in the garage listening to it. One of his favorite things to do each evening was to eat popcorn and pretzels and you could always find his fur baby, Oscar, close by. Gary learned to trust in God. He believed that God gave him his gift for music and that music was always very healing for him. Gary leaves a legacy as someone who was not only very positive and found the good in everyone, but someone that helped those around him find the good in themselves. Gary is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Julie (Goulet) Koslik; daughters, Samantha Koslik and Niki (Leo) Cannyn; brother Joe Koslik and sister Diana Yurko; mother-in-law Rita Goulet, sisters-in-law Carol Goulet, Janet (John) Orszulak; brother-in-law Jerry (Kathi) Goulet; and his beloved cat, Oscar. A Celebration of Life Service for Gary is planned for Sunday, June 30, 2019 from to 2pm – 5pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home located at 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Gary Koslik's name to the . Gary's family would like to give a special thank you to Derek and Brittney for their unwavering love and support.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019