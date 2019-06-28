Gary "Dirty Bird" O'Steen

August 5, 1947 - June 14, 2019

Gary Michael O'Steen, 71, of Ormond Bch, FL, has passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Gary, nicknamed "Tater" because he took his award winning sweet-potato to his 1st grade teacher, was 4th in line of 6 children born to Boss and Ruby O'Steen of Ft White, FL,

After high school Gary enlisted in the US Air Force, serving his time at Eglin Air Force Base, specializing in jet engines and concluding his service with a one year tour at Bitburg Air Force Base, Germany.

He owned and operated, along with his sons, Gary's Driveline, Inc in Holly Hill, FL for 43 years.

Besides his two sons, Gary boasted of his 50+ year racing career, including drag-racing, stock-car racing at both Volusia and New Smyrna Beach Speedways. Gary was a pioneer in "mug racing" and "mud-drags" NMRO , where he excelled at setting multiple ET records in his famous "Dirty Bird".

Gary is survived by his wife, Anita, of 50 years; two sons Mike and Mark; grandson Wyatt; two sisters, Irma and Alene; three brothers Frank, Glenn and Colin; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private family internment with military honors was held at Canaveral National Cemetery. A celebration of life for his many friends and racing buddies at a later date. Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019