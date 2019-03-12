|
Gary Wayne Roberts
June 18, 1955 - March 8, 2019
Gary Wayne Roberts, age 63, of Edgewater, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence. Born in Norwood, Massachusetts to Norman Eugene Roberts (deceased) and Ethel Jane Hayes Roberts. Gary was a 1973 graduate of Walpole High School, MA. He came to the Edgewater area in 1983 from East Walpole, MA. He served his community as a City of Edgewater Councilman, a self-employed custom home designer, and a state certified building contractor. He had a black belt in Kenpo Karate and loved playing the guitar, bass, and piano. Gary's favorite place in the whole world was Maine and enjoyed spending time there with his family and friends. This past summer was spent completing the house he started prior to his illness.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Robin and his mother, Ethel Roberts of Edgewater. Four children: Amanda D. Hall (Billy) of Easley, SC; Kimberly M. Roberts (Scott Miele) of Jacksonville; Stephanie M. Roberts (Tim Gill), of Ormond Beach; and Brittany J. Morgan (Stephen) of Colorado Springs, CO. Nine grandchildren: Courtney and Joey Powell, Caroline, Wyatt & Jacob Hall, Logan & Morgan Miele, Avenue and Gibson Morgan. Two brothers, David Roberts (Joan) of Freeport, Maine and Skip Roberts of Edgewater and
sister, Nancy Ellis of Asheville, NC. Gary was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Ellis. He also leaves his beloved cousins Elaine Fiorio and Jeffrey Jazz; his life-long friends, Don Brown, Mickey Colageo, and Eddie Comeau; his many loyal friends, Linda Breum, Joan Sanford, Scott & Diane Kipp, Ron & Nadeemi Sayyah, Steve Trofatter, Dale Ann Clark, Karen Proffitt, and Bruce Crewe. Gary will be laid to rest at Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole, MA next to his grandfather, Willard A. Hayes. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Gary's memory to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the SE Florida, 1737 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019