May 8, 1965 - June 11, 2020
Gaunlett Steve Barrett of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on June 11th, 2020. Mr. Barrett was born in Saint Ann, Jamaica to the late Eustace and Daisy Barrett. Gaunlett loved to spend time with his family and loved ones. His hobbies were dancing and listening to music. Mr. Barrett leaves behind his wife of seven and a half years, Mrs. Marlene Barrett. Mr. Barrett also leaves behind his two kids: Kemar Barrett and Shackera Barrett, both whom are in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Mr. Barrett also leaves behind six brothers: Hernal (Jamaica), Benroy (Jamaica), Wilton (Fort Lauderdale), Trevor (Jamaica), Errol (New York) and Charlie (New York). Mr. Barrett also leaves behind four sisters: Lola, Janet, Rose, and Angella whom are all in Jamaica. Services and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 12 o'clock. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO HERBERT THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME INC.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
JUN
20
Interment
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
