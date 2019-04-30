|
|
Gayellen Hogeboom-Wagner
1/5/1947 - 4/28/2019
Gayellen was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and lived most of her childhood in Hollywood, Florida. She was a graduate of South Broward High School and Stetson University. She has been a resident of Daytona Beach, Florida since 1969. Gayellen was a mother, teacher, and active community member. She worked for over 20 years as an operations manager for the El Caribe Resort.
At the time of her death, Gayellen served on the boards of the Port Orange YMCA and the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library. During her lifetime, she was also a Sunday School teacher and leader in multiple houses of worship and an active member of parent organizations at RJ Longstreet Elementary and Spruce Creek High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Bette Layton, her first husband, Wayne Hogeboom, and her granddaughter Charlotte Jennie. She is survived by her children, Rachel Reynolds (Roger) and Kolbey Hogeboom, her husband John Wagner, step-children Geoffrey and Christa, sisters Phyllis Layton and Shelley Gomes (Tony), nieces Sarah Main (John) and Georgina Gomes and great-niece Patricia and great-nephew James.
Celebrations of life will be held in Ashland, Virginia and Daytona Beach, Florida at a time yet to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to CJ's Thumbs Up Foundation, a charity she held very close to her heart. www.cjstuf.org
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019