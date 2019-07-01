Home

Gena Amanda Fields Harris

Gena Amanda Fields Harris Obituary
Gena Amanda Fields Harris
06/25/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Gena Amanda Fields Harris, 94, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 25, 2019, will be 11 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Living Faith World Ministries. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Tues, July 2) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday. Mrs. Harris was born on February 15, 1925 to General Fields and Rhodia Johnson in Ocala, FL. She was a graduate of the former Campbell Street High School. She received certifications in upholstery and child day care. She married Ruben Harris in 1965. Once certified in childcare services she opened her own in-home daycare with United Childcare Resources Network. She was a former member of St. Luke Missionary Church where she sang in the choirs, served on the Usher Board, Women's Missionary and Deaconess Board. Later in life she became a member of Rivers of Waters AOH. She left to cherish her memory, her sons, Pearstean Kinsler (Mary), Samuel Graves (Ardale), Tony Kinsler (Michelle - deceased), Ruben Harris (Tomasita); Keenan Graves, Melvin Robonson, , daughters, Peggy Butts, Gena Graves, Rosa Harvey (Willie), Timmecko Harris, Arnetta Harris, Gloria Sampson, Melvin Robinson, and Larry Robinson; brother and his wife Willie & Edna She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019
