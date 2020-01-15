|
|
Gene Hogle
November 2, 1945 - January 2, 2020
Gene Hogle entered "peace" January 2, 2020. A native of Deland Fl he had retired from DOT District 5 Deland Fl in the accounting Dept. He was the son of Vesta and Raymond Hogle. He was predeceased by his twin Gary and brother Richard Hogle. He was a quiet and patient man; although full of humor; a good friend to all and a man of many talents.He was also a huge GATOR fan.He had dealt with some previous health issues and won them all until he lost the battle on his last one. He fought hard for 5 1/2 months of major obstacles yet remained calm as always and never complained. He was a caring kind man who loved his family. We were lucky to have him as a loving father and husband. His legacy through this tragic situation was always a "thumbs up" and "Everything Will Be Ok". He left behind his wife of 47 yrs and was proud of his son Mark; flight attendant for SWA. No services are planned at this time but at a later date a Celebration of Life. He was one of a kind. Donations may be made to Halifax Humane Society in the name of Jake and Callie his grand cats.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020