Gene LaNier

04/25/1936 - 05/16/2020

Gene LaNier, 84, passed away on 5/16/20 from congestive heart failure. He was a world renowned marketing and PR pioneer playing an important role in the development of the Daytona Beach area for more than 40 years.

Gene was awarded Eagle by the Boy Scouts in his early teens, served in the Marines from 1954 to 1958 followed by 4 years in the reserves. He attended the University of North Carolina, where he earned a B.A. in Sociology. After graduation, he became a district exec for the Boy Scouts.

In 1973, Gene started his first full service Ad agency, serving clients such as Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus and Biscayne Engineering. In 1977, he was lured away by ITT to serve as a Corporate Communications Director for Palm Coast development.

In 1980, Gene moved to Ormond Beach to launch, LaNier Associates. For the next 30 years, he served clients like the New Smyrna Beach Tourism Bureau and Orlando Sanford International Airport. He developed the world's first digital press kit, and for 11 of those years, taught advertising, marketing and PR classes at Daytona State College.

Gene is survived by his wife Dorothy Campbell LaNier (Dee); his children Eric and Lauren Campbell, Jason LaNier, David, Donald, and Douglas Traub, and his grandchildren Fallon Campbell, Jared, Dustin, and Rachel Wheeler and Catherine Traub. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel Traub.



