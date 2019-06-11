|
Geneva O. Pope
01/02/1929 - 06/10/2019
Geneva O. Pope, 90, of DeLand passed away June 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan-Florida Lutheran. She was born in Appling County, Ga. On January 2, 1929. She is predeceased by her husband, Milton R. Pope. She is survived by daughters Carmen Hurt(Rick) of Altamonte Springs and Carola Bruce of DeLand; grandchildren Ashley, Jessica and Rachael and great-grandchildren Charlie, Lucy, Olivia, Raegan and Makayla. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11am in the Powell Family Chapel of First Baptist Church DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019