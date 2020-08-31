1/1
Genevieve Altieri
1933 - 2020
Genevieve Agnes Altieri
07/28/1933 - 08/12/2020
Genevieve Agnes Altieri was born on July 28, 1933 to Julie (Genovese) Gamble and Harvey Gamble in New Castle, PA. She met her future husband Samuel Altieri (Sam) while working in a restaurant and they were married on March 31, 1951. They had two sons, Mark (Carolyn) and Lee (Theresa), 5 grandchildren (Dona, Karen, Brandy, Aaron and Lisa) and 7 great-grandchildren. Gen had an interesting and adventurous life. From literally helping to build their first home, to riding motorcycles all over the northeast, to flying around the Country in several airplanes they owned through the years, they were inseparable until his death in 2008. She She passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. After her husband's passing, she enjoyed spending most of her time with her beloved canine companion Sammy. She was preceded in death by her husband, her grandchildren Aaron and Brandy and her brother Clarence. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society in her name.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
