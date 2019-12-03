|
|
George Alan Chenoweth
July 28, 1969 - December 2, 2019
George Alan Chenoweth, age 50, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in East Patchogue, New York to Lyle and Arma Jeanne Rollier Chenoweth; George moved to this are in 1980 from Long Island, New York. A teacher for the Volusia County School District, George taught many online classes, including history, psychology, and sociology. He was a history buff, and in his spare time, he played in several bands over the years, including the Sweaters, the Antics, the Sons of Belfast (S.O.B.), and most recently the band "Shot Out". Survivors include 2 brothers, Mark Chenoweth, and his wife, Peggy, of Kissimmee, and Jamie Chenoweth, of Port Orange; a sister, Kyle Schebler, of Flanders, New York; nieces and nephews, Shannon and Scott Chenoweth; Kenny and Aimee Erickson; Kimberly and Joseph Schebler; and Isaac and Abigail Chenoweth; his good friend since childhood, Dwayne Book, of Samsula; and his beloved cat, Mila. George was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Erickson and Mary Hoover-Chenoweth and his parents. A gathering of friends will be 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, at Settle-Wilder's chapel. Donations may be made in George's memory to: Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 MangoTree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32132 or the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019