George Andrew Pustai
April 15, 1950 - Dec. 10, 2019
George Andrew Pustai, 69, passed away on December 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 21, 2019 at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, Florida, at 11:00am with Wiley Lowe, Minister officiating. Mr. Pustai was born in Daytona Beach, FL on April 15, 1950 to the late Andrew and Wilhelmina Pustai. He was a master electrician, working for Florida Power and Light until his retirement. He was involved with the Sons of the American Legion Post #120, Halifax Sport Fishing Club, Greater Daytona Beach Striking Fish Tournament, and IBEW #756. He was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Pustai, his brother, Steven Pustai and his wife Brooke. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan, Siblings: Peter Pustai (Tina), Dorothy Haller (David) Neices: Rebecca Myrick (Shon), and Steveinie Walton-Pustai Nephews: George Pustai, Michael Pustai, Robert Haller, Great- Nephews: Dylan Pustai and Hayden Myrick. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019