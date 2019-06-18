Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
George Billy Prevatt
05/22/1929 - 06/14/2019
George Billy Prevatt, 90, of DeLeon Springs, FL passed away on June 14, 2019 in DeLand, FL. Mr. Prevatt was born in Gainesville, FL and moved to DeLand in 1998 from Hollywood, FL. He was a veteran who served in the US Air Force. In addition he received a Bachelor's Degree from Stetson University. He was a longtime member of Stetson Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, singing in the choir and traveling. He is survived by Dorothy his wife of 68 years; his son, Gregory Alan Prevatt(Tanya); daughter, Cathy Lynn Kissee(Mark); sister, Shebie Dugger(Lloyd) and 5 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stetson Baptist Church Music Ministry or Stetson Baptist Church International Mission Fund. There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand, from 5-7pm. The service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Stetson Baptist Church at 10:30am. Online condolences may be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019
