George 'Don' Brown
02/17/1928 - 05/28/2019
George 'Don' Brown of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on May 28th, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center, Port Orange, FL. He had late stage pancreatic cancer. He was born in Miami, FL to William Donald and Georgia Mae Brown. He attended Miami High School, and the University of Miami. Don had learned to fly whilst still young and had several jobs, including a Fireman, before his love of flying made him decide to join the U.S. Air Force in Dec. 1950. He rose to the rank of Lt. Col. and in Feb. 1972 was awarded The Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired from the Air Force in May 1974 in order to join a new company at that time - Federal Express, and as a Captain, he flew for them all over the world. He retired from FedEx in 1992. At that time he lived in Memphis, TN. Not long after, he bought himself a Saddle Horse and took up trail riding with friends...even going on cattle drives! In 1999, he moved to Daytona Beach, FL to be near to his brother Robert, who predeceased him. In 2004 he met his then to be wife, and they were married April, 2006 at White Chapel Church of God, which they both attended for many years before dementia affected him and he had to give up driving. He enjoyed shooting and was a Charter Member of the Daytona Skeet & Trap Club. Don had a happy and adventurous life...he was a good and kind man and was loved by all who knew him. He leaves behind his wife Denise, his niece Sylvia and nephew Billy (and their families), a sister in law Pauline and also his niece Terri and nephew Larry (and families) from a previous marriage. There will be a service at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 23, 2019