George C. Scott

06/14/1928 - 03/28/2019

It is with heartfelt sadness that the family announces the passing of George C. Scott. Born in Folkston, GA to Margurite and Carl M. Scott. Graduated from GA Military College, where he excelled in football, baseball, tennis and basketball. Also graduated from University of Florida and Florida State. He proudly joined the Marine Corps at the age of 18 and later served in the Korean War. George loved the freedom of being on the water, in the water, or drinking rum with ice, made with water. Many of his best days were on various boats in the Bahamas fishing, diving and entertaining his family and friends. His other hobbies were skiing, golf and tennis. George was a civil engineer and developer from the 1960's through the 1990's. He was responsible for establishing many of the communities that make up the city of Port Orange. As an entrepreneur, if George saw a need in the community, he would work to satisfy that need. He established successful independent insurance agency, two community banks and on a whim, a golf driving range and a skateboard park. In addition, he was instrumental in bringing the first shopping center, veterinarian and dentist to Port Orange. His ties to coastal Florida go back to the 1800's when his grandfather grew pineapples for shipment by train to the northeast markets, and became friends with the Seminole Indians. George was humble regarding his many successes and very private and quietly generous with his philanthropy and donations. He was truly a renaissance man, a man with many talents, interests and knowledge. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Cindy Lou, daughters, Eileen E. Scott and Joy S. Fraser, son Jim (Kim) Scott, granddaughters, Hope Wilkes, Faith Wilkes, Carly (Sean) Medders, grandson, James Scott, great granddaughter, Kaylin Medders, nieces, Holly (Jeff) Sirois, Heidi S. (Carmen) Trusso, sister in law, Linda Sirois, great nieces, Hannah and Cherise Cowoski. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Beni, Julius and staff at Regency Elderly Care, for the compassion and dignity he received while in their care. George did not want a funeral, memorial service or tears shed, but rather, come and have a drink on him. Please join friends and family to share a memory and a toast to his life on April 13, 2019 at 3018 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach Shores, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.









Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019