George Calvin Cheatle
August 18, 1923 - October 9, 2019
George Calvin Cheatle, age 96, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019 after a brief illness at Halifax Medical Center, Daytona Beach, FL with his 2 daughters at his bedside as he slept. George was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 18, 1923. The only child of the late Ida Virginia (Woodruff) Cheatle and George Albert Cheatle. He grew up in Livingston, New Jersey and after marrying the love of his life, Hazel May (Richards) Cheatle (deceased), they lived in East Orange, New Jersey. George was a math and chess wiz as a young man and he worked at Westons Electrical Instrument Company for 10 years as a precision machinist. George and Hazel visited Daytona Beach on their honeymoon in 1949, moved to Daytona in 1953, and made it their home. They ran "George and Hazel's" hot dog wagon in front of the Castaways motel and George is fondly remembered also as "the ice cream man" from his many years working 7 days a week from dawn to dusk on the beach. George was a hard worker and after working at several jobs he retired at the age of 82 from Publix, Daytona Beach Shores. George was a happy man with spunk who loved to laugh and make you smile. He loved to spend time with his family and friends; go bowling; swim for hours at Juniper Springs, and play golf. George belonged to the Riviera Country Club in Ormond Beach from 1953-2009. He was the biggest fan of big bands and Doris Day and saw many of them in person. In his later years he could do crosswords or play solitaire for hours and be very content. George Cheatle is survived by his 2 daughters, Sharon Cheatle and Donna Greer; 3 grandchildren: Ehren Brennalt, (wife Rachel), Fawn Brennalt Sweeney, (husband Troy), and Scott Greer, (wife Samantha). He was blessed with 5 greatgranddaughters: Trinity, Treasure, and Autumn Sweeney and Raylyn and Zoey Brennalt. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. There will be a private family remembrance/celebration to release the ashes of both George and Hazel on October 25, 2019 on the beach that they loved.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019