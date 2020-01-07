|
|
George Chapman Holmes
Sept. 29, 1930 - Dec. 14, 2019
George Chapman Holmes was born on September 29, 1930 to Frank & Isabel Holmes. He passed away on December 14, 2019 at Halifax Hospital. He graduated from Midwood High in 1949 and served in the US Army 1951-1953. George started work at the DA's Office in Suffolk County, NY on January 13, 1958 and retired 32 years later on January 1, 1990. George is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Joan; daughter, Susan Cook (husband, Brian); son, Glenn Holmes; Joan's children, Mark Sanders (wife, Sandy) and Tom Sanders (wife, Laurie); 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his beloved cat, Bear; and sister, Lorraine Foley (husband, Patrick). George is preceded in death by his daughter, Dorie; and brother, Bob. George loved playing golf, especially with his NY group: The Myrtle Beach Eight. George served on committees in the Spruce Creek Fly In and as President of Woodside HOA for many years. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Wednesday, January 15 at 11:30am at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Port Orange. George will be laid to rest with Military Honors on Thursday, January 16 at 12:30pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims. Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to or Halifax Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020