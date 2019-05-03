|
|
George D. Cook
01/20/1923 - 02/05/2019
George Dallas Cook of Palm Coast, FL, was born on January 20, 1923 in Irvington, New Jersey. He passed away suddenly on February 5, 2019 at home at the age of 96. He was a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. Cook received a BSAE degree in aeronautical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1947 and an M.S. degree in mechanical engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in 1951. During World War II, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise as a lieutenant (JG). He was assistant project engineer of the Rocket Power Plant Group, responsible for development of a throttable rocket engine, from December 1950 to July 1953. He rose from junior engineer to assistant project engineer with Curtiss-Wright Corporation, designing and testing rocket power plants. He was then manager of New Jersey Optical and then moved to Pittsford where he was vice president of manufacturing and engineering for Shuron/Continental Division, Textron, Inc., from 1961-1966, when he went with Xerox Corporation for 16 years, until his retirement. He served in high management positions, including plant manager of Xerox's Henrietta Assembly Plant, with 1,600 employees and an annual budget of $150 million. Cook also enjoyed volunteer work. When he and his wife, Carolyn lived in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey he taught Sunday school and became a volunteer fireman. Later he was appointed the Chief of Bureau of Fire Prevention for the town. When he retired he became interested in the Palm Coast Gun Club where he was elected president and taught gun safety for many years as the Director of Education and Chief Gun Instructor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Carolyn Nieder Cook and his son-in-law, Richard Floch. He is survived by his two daughters, Carolyn Lewis of Raleigh, NC and Gail Floch of Palm Coast, FL as well as four grandchildren, Michelle Lewis-Carey (Allan), Greggory Lewis, Melissa Shevchenko (Slava), and Mandi Floch, and five great grandchildren, Kaiden, Gavin, Airabella, Deana, and Milana. Thoughts and Condolences may be left for the family at www.clymerfuneralhome.com. If one desires to make a donation, George's favorite was .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019