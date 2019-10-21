|
George E. Taylor Sr.
Jan. 22, 1938 - Oct. 18, 2019
Mr. George E. Taylor Sr. of Ormond Beach, FL, 81, went home to Jesus on October 18, 2019. Born January 22, 1938 in Payola, FL. Parents Roy and Josie Taylor (deceased). George moved to Daytona Beach when he was 4 yrs old. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years Brenda Stutts Taylor also two sons and one daughter, George E. Taylor Jr. (Carol) Ormond Beach, Danny E. Taylor Sr. (Ruthie) Ormond Beach, Beverly A. Williams (Stan) Astor and Grand daughter Georgeann Taylor of Bunnell FL, Grandson's Danny E. Taylor Jr., holly Hill, Brian Taylor Ormond Beach and great grandson Bryson Taylor. Mr Taylor served in the US Navy. He retired from Ryder Truck Rental after 25 years as a diesel mechanic, also worked at Plantation Bay 9 years. George was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Holly Hill. He loved singing gospel music and sung in many area churches. He was also in Evangelistic Ministry. George loved fishing and car racing. He drove on many of the dirt tracks in the area (car 22). He loved his special friends Dave and Bettie Lacy, John and Mary MacFadden, Lona Reed and his little dogs Baby Girl and Teddy Bear. He will be greatly missed. Please send donations to, Palm Coast Hospice Care, Advent Hospital. A celebration of life is planned later.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019