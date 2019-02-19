|
George H Brimmer
09/10/1941 - 08/10/2018
George H. Brimmer, 76, of Conneaut and formerly of Daytona Beach, FL and Lockport, NY, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH. He was born September 10, 1941, in Lockport, NY, and was the son of David and Florence (Whitmore) Brimmer. Following graduation from the Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse, NY, he worked for several funeral homes in the western New York area, before relocating to Daytona Beach. He was employed at Baggett & Summers Funeral Home in Daytona Beach, FL, for several years and joined the staff at Dudley Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach, FL, from which he recently retired. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed jazz music. Unbeknownst to his family, George knew he had pancreatic cancer. His main goal was to move his wife Barbara to Conneaut, Ohio so she would be well taken care of upon his death. Always thinking of others before himself. Barbara would like to thank everyone who helped them while enduring some health issues and also thank the many friends that they made after living in the Daytona Beach area for more than 30 years. George hated to leave Daytona, but knew it was the right move. Survivors include his wife Barbara (Arter) Bernard Brimmer of Conneaut; two daughters Mary Beth Greene (Rich Berkowitz) of Conneaut, and Molly (Carl) Kettler of Evanston, IL; his brother Frederick Brimmer of Lockport, NY; three grandchildren, Alicia Kettler, Theresa Kettler, and Garrett Greene; and his sister-in-law Joan Arter (Kent) Crea of Lockport, NY. At Mr. Brimmer's wishes, no services were observed. Please send condolences and warm thoughts to Barbara at 383 Rowe St., Conneaut, OH 44030. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 East 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119-1330. Please sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
