George H. Taylor
June 28, 2019
George H. Taylor, 90, peacefully passed away on Friday, 28 June 2019, in Port Orange, FL after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Born in Melvin, MI, George served as a Master Chief in the U.S. Navy for 30 years. After his retirement from the U.S. Navy, he worked at Electric Boat, Quonset Point, RI. George relocated to FL where he lived the remainder of his life. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Reilly) Taylor, Daytona Beach, FL; his son Michael Taylor (Marcella), Portsmouth, RI; daughter, Cora Simcox of Marysville, OH; daughter-in-law, Patty Taylor, Melbourne, FL; stepson Douglas Whitmore (Mindy), Daytona Beach, FL; stepdaughter Karen Sabas, Daytona Beach, FL. Grandchildren Shannon (Allen) Roseman, Malabar, FL; Sean (Peyton) Taylor, Jacksonville, FL; Robin Titus and April Simcox, OH; Nicole Sabas, Port Orange, FL and Jenna Sabas, Oviedo, FL; as well as 7 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. He is survived by his brother Dale Taylor (Marilyn), Bridgeport, MI. He is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Elsie (Moran) Taylor; first wife Virginia Taylor; sons Patrick Taylor and Ross Taylor; brothers, Robert Taylor, RG Taylor, and three sisters, Lorraine Wanamaker, Anita Braniff and Julia Taylor, all of MI. Interment at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with Full Military Honors will be Thursday, July 11th at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, to honor George's life, you may make donations to . Arrangements have been entrusted with the Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019