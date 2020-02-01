|
|
George J. Hnot
June 4, 1930 - Jan. 8, 2020
George J. Hnot, 89, a long-time resident of Port Orange, Florida, went to his Eternal home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his girls. George was born on June 4, 1930 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to George and Dana Hnot, and served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1961. He was a chef and spent the next several decades running various hotels, eating establishments and the dining halls (newly-built in the mid-1960's) at what is now Clarion University of Pennsylvania. In his spare time, George loved racing pigeons. He began this as a youngster of 9 years old and did not stop until his 89th year. Widely known for his training of successful flyers, George had many friends in the racing community. He held positions over the years for various clubs, and most recently he was the Secretary for the Florida East Coast Racing Pigeon Club. George attended Sunday school at Spruce Creek Baptist Church and spoke fondly of all the members of the class and Pastor Steve Loy. George is predeceased by his parents and one son, Georgie Joseph Hnot. He is survived by daughters, Dianna McMahon, George Blount, and Rebecca Curran, and son, Charles V. Hnot, and close friend and loft business partner, Joshua Guest. George has five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and many friends and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at Spruce Creek Baptist Church at 11am on Saturday February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler or to The Pigeon Club. The family expresses their appreciation for Hospice's role in George's peaceful transition. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020