Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hnot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Hnot


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Hnot Obituary
George J. Hnot
June 4, 1930 - Jan. 8, 2020
George J. Hnot, 89, a long-time resident of Port Orange, Florida, went to his Eternal home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his girls. George was born on June 4, 1930 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to George and Dana Hnot, and served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1961. He was a chef and spent the next several decades running various hotels, eating establishments and the dining halls (newly-built in the mid-1960's) at what is now Clarion University of Pennsylvania. In his spare time, George loved racing pigeons. He began this as a youngster of 9 years old and did not stop until his 89th year. Widely known for his training of successful flyers, George had many friends in the racing community. He held positions over the years for various clubs, and most recently he was the Secretary for the Florida East Coast Racing Pigeon Club. George attended Sunday school at Spruce Creek Baptist Church and spoke fondly of all the members of the class and Pastor Steve Loy. George is predeceased by his parents and one son, Georgie Joseph Hnot. He is survived by daughters, Dianna McMahon, George Blount, and Rebecca Curran, and son, Charles V. Hnot, and close friend and loft business partner, Joshua Guest. George has five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and many friends and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at Spruce Creek Baptist Church at 11am on Saturday February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler or to The Pigeon Club. The family expresses their appreciation for Hospice's role in George's peaceful transition. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -