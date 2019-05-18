|
|
George James Rogers
06/25/1917 - 05/16/2019
George James Rogers, 101, entered eternal life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Auburn, WA. He had been a resident of Ormond Beach, FL from 1959 until 2017, before moving to Maple Valley, WA. He was born June 25, 1917 in London, England. He graduated with honors from the London County Council School of Building, Brixton, earning a plastering certificate after completing the four-year course of study. He met his wife Lilian in London during World War II at a First Aid Post where as an ambulance driver he would bring in the casualties from the bombings. George, Lilian and family immigrated to the United States in 1952 living in Buffalo, NY until moving to Florida in 1959. George was a member of the Ormond Beach Union Church and was the church organist from 1962 until he retired in 1987. He later became church organist at the Tomoka United Methodist Church. George served as chief financial officer for Investigative Research, Inc., until the age of 95. He enjoyed his family, classical music, and basketball. Survivors include daughter Christine Rogers Taliaferro and husband William of Deland, FL, son Richard John Rogers and wife Nancy of Ormond Beach, FL, and daughter Carol Rogers Beard and husband Oliver of Maple Valley, WA. George was pre-deceased by his wife Lilian Joan Rogers and sons Alan and Stephen. There are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27th between the hours of 4-6 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00 am at the funeral home with the Rev. Roy Allison officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in George's memory to World Vision International. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019