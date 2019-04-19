|
|
George L. Timm
04/19/1924 - 04/17/2019
George L Timm, age 94, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. George was born April 19, 1924 in Newark, NJ to his loving parents Frederick and Elsie Timm. After faithfully serving his country in the United States Army in various positions in aviation, George became a Sales Training Director for the Star Expansion Co. Once retired he loved to spend his time fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. Predeceased by his older brother Fred and younger sister Anne. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Martha (Hamburger) Timm; his children: George Martin Timm, Richard Louis Timm and Ilse Frieda-Timm Leibold; grandchildren: Adam Timm, Jacob Timm, Sarah Christensen, Brie Timm, John Leibold and Mary Leibold and great-grandchildren: Caleb and Curtis Christensen. George L. Timm will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. A visitation for George L. Timm is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. The Funeral Service will follow on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:30am at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach located at 336 S Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 with a 2pm private committal service to follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery located at 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in George L. Timm's name to the donor's .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019