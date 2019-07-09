|
George Leonard Errick, Jr.
3/12/1924 - 6/25/2019
George Leonard Errick, Jr., 95, died peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Carpinteria, CA. He is survived by his loving family including brother Robert (Joan) Errick, son Jeffrey (Virginia) Errick, daughter Diane (Michael) Ledbetter, granddaughter Lann Phoenix, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Born March 12, 1924 in the Bronx, NY, George grew up in Teaneck, NJ. He was a decorated WWII Army veteran. He spent his working life designing highways and bridges as a Civil Engineer in Central Pennsylvania. He was happily married to Joanne Capstick, the mother of his children, for over 50 years. They retired to Palm Coast, FL in 1986.
After Joanne's death in 2005, George remarried. He and his second wife, Janet Hallstrom, continued to enjoy their lives together in Palm Coast. Janet predeceased George in 2011. George was a founding member of the Christ Lutheran Church of Bunnell, FL and enjoyed the fellowship of others in the congregation. Over his lifetime, George maintained his sense of humor and positive attitude. The bereavement breakfast and lunch groups he attended after the passing of his wives formed a supportive social circle and a great place for him to share meals and tell jokes.
George moved to California in 2017 to be close to his daughter and resided at GranVida. The family would like to thank the staff for their dedicated care these past 2 years.
George will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL in the fall. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at www.vnhcsb.org or your local Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 14, 2019