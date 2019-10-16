|
George M. "Manya" Franklin
Aug. 21, 1927 - Oct. 10, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. George M. "Manya" Franklin, 92, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on October 10, 2019, will be 1 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, with Rev. C. Clarence Clark, Pastor, Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, officiating, and Rev. CJ Haynes, Pastor, New Salem Primitive Baptist Church, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM at Mt. Olive P.B. Church and from 11:30 AM until service time at the church on Friday. Mr. Franklin was born on August 21, 1927 in New Smyrna Bch, to the late George and Annie Bell Franklin. He was a 1945 graduate of Chisholm High School and was later drafted to the US Army in 1946 during World War II as an Ammunition Handler and served until 1947. He attended barbering school in Chicago and opened the 1st black barbershop in New Smyrna Bch which stayed open for 60+ years. He was an active member of Mt. Olive P.B. Church where he sang in the Men's Choir and served on the Trustee board for 63 years. He was a member of the Investment Club and the Chisholm Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jennie Lee Franklin; daughter: Debra Atchinson; and siblings: Benjamin Franklin, Lee Franklin and Annie Ruth Whitehead. He is survived by his daughter Linda A. Franklin; 5 grandchildren: Adrienne Brown (Jerrod), Anton Merrick, Marvin Atchinson (Erika), Nikki Merrick and Robin Merrick; 8 great-grandchildren: Kendra Merrick, Jerrod Brown, Jr, Kyra Merrick, Nigel Brown, Khi Atchinson, Keshon Merrick, Jaylen Atchinson and Damari Burnett; 3 great-great grandchildren: Nicole Jardines, Kayden Jardines and Jayden Jardines; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019