George M LaPrade,Jr
8/28/1929 - 03/24/2020
George M. LaPrade Jr., 90, of Orange City died of natural causes March 24, 2020 under hospice care.
Mr. LaPrade was born in Mecklenburg County, Va., on August 28, 1929, and grew up in Caroline County, where he graduated from high school. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He had long and successful career in business. In 1960, he became a founding owner of Power & Heat Systems, Inc, a sales and engineering firm in Richmond, that later opened offices in Virginia Beach, Va., and Greensboro, N.C. His business interests eventually branched out, and he started and owned several other related small businesses in North Carolina and Florida. He loved fishing and baseball.
His survivors include his wife Tobitha LaPrade of Orange City; a son, Darel, of Lewes, De.; six grandchildren: Konrad LaPrade, Tucker LaPrade, Shane Harlowe, Ian Harlowe, Eleanor Ferry and Martha LaPrade; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020