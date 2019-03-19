Home

George Marx
03/17/2019
George Marx 90 of DeLand passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his Loving Family. He was a retired VP of Operations from Trans America Corporation. He is survived by his Daughters, Diane Ralston (Gary), Jean Bingaman (Rich), and Sheila Splitt (Mike); Son, Michael Marx (Judy); eight Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his Wife, Joan; his Son, Paul; and Grandson, Eric. A visitation will be held from 6 – 8 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City. A Funeral Mass for George Marx will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, DeLand. Burial will be at DeLand Memorial Gardens following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vitas Hospice will be appreciated.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
