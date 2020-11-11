George "Buster" McGurrenNovember 9, 2020George "Buster" McGurren, loving husband, father, stepdad, grandpa and brother passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. George was an avid New England Patriots fan and enthusiastic motorcyclist. He loved to make people laugh and had a joke to share for any occasion. He was preceded in death by his parents - George and Joan McGurren, son - Travis McGurren, stepson - Richard DePew, brother - Timothy McGurren and nephew - Ian McGurren. He is survived by his wife, Tammy McGurren, stepchildren - Amber Laws, Jarrett (Christine) Coleman, Stephanie (Alex) Nunez, Wyatt DePew, Cliff Smith, and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Michael (Maureen) McGurren; brother Bob (Ruth) McGurren; sister Ellen (Tommy) Wilson; sister Mellissa (Cory) Donahue; sister Sharon (Warren) Talley and 6 nieces and nephews. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Nov. 20th from 5 to 7pm at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach.