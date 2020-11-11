1/1
George "Buster" McGurren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Buster" McGurren
November 9, 2020
George "Buster" McGurren, loving husband, father, stepdad, grandpa and brother passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. George was an avid New England Patriots fan and enthusiastic motorcyclist. He loved to make people laugh and had a joke to share for any occasion. He was preceded in death by his parents - George and Joan McGurren, son - Travis McGurren, stepson - Richard DePew, brother - Timothy McGurren and nephew - Ian McGurren. He is survived by his wife, Tammy McGurren, stepchildren - Amber Laws, Jarrett (Christine) Coleman, Stephanie (Alex) Nunez, Wyatt DePew, Cliff Smith, and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Michael (Maureen) McGurren; brother Bob (Ruth) McGurren; sister Ellen (Tommy) Wilson; sister Mellissa (Cory) Donahue; sister Sharon (Warren) Talley and 6 nieces and nephews. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Nov. 20th from 5 to 7pm at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved