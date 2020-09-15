George Norman Matey, Jr.
August 24, 1946 - Sept. 12, 2020
George Norman Matey, Jr. of Bunnell, Florida, lost his battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma, on September 12, 2020, at the age of 74. He was the only son of the late Helen Elizabeth Matey and the late George Norman Matey. George was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 24, 1946. He enlisted in the Navy where he served honorably as an OR technician during the Vietnam War. He married Noreen Geraghty and they had one daughter, Heather Ellen Beverage. He worked many years as a funeral director. He had many talents and interests including fishing, boating, and carpentry. George cherished his grandchildren Lauren, Sarah, and Daniel Beverage. He is survived by his grandchildren, his daughter Heather and his son-in- law, Robert Beverage.
He will be missed deeply by his family and friends. His family will be holding a private service. The family of Mr. Matey entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
.