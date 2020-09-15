1/1
George Norman Matey Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Norman Matey, Jr.
August 24, 1946 - Sept. 12, 2020
George Norman Matey, Jr. of Bunnell, Florida, lost his battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma, on September 12, 2020, at the age of 74. He was the only son of the late Helen Elizabeth Matey and the late George Norman Matey. George was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 24, 1946. He enlisted in the Navy where he served honorably as an OR technician during the Vietnam War. He married Noreen Geraghty and they had one daughter, Heather Ellen Beverage. He worked many years as a funeral director. He had many talents and interests including fishing, boating, and carpentry. George cherished his grandchildren Lauren, Sarah, and Daniel Beverage. He is survived by his grandchildren, his daughter Heather and his son-in- law, Robert Beverage.
He will be missed deeply by his family and friends. His family will be holding a private service. The family of Mr. Matey entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved