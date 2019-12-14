Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for George Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Patrick Greer


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Patrick Greer Obituary
George Patrick Greer
Sep. 9, 1975 - Dec. 11, 2019
George Patrick Greer, 44, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his mother, Crystal, his sister, Shannon, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and loving family and many friends who loved him and will miss him. He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Lee Greer. George worked at Seven Seas Marina and loved his job and all the people he worked with, especially the owners, Cal and Tom, who were so very good to him. George loved to DJ and mix tunes with his DJ family. That was his passion. He had a huge heart and tried to make everyone around him happy all the time. The family will have a celebration of life after the holidays and will contact family and friends beforehand. We would like to thank everyone who has visited, called and texted about him the past week. We did not know he was loved by so many. We understand why, though. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -