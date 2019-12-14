|
|
George Patrick Greer
Sep. 9, 1975 - Dec. 11, 2019
George Patrick Greer, 44, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his mother, Crystal, his sister, Shannon, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and loving family and many friends who loved him and will miss him. He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Lee Greer. George worked at Seven Seas Marina and loved his job and all the people he worked with, especially the owners, Cal and Tom, who were so very good to him. George loved to DJ and mix tunes with his DJ family. That was his passion. He had a huge heart and tried to make everyone around him happy all the time. The family will have a celebration of life after the holidays and will contact family and friends beforehand. We would like to thank everyone who has visited, called and texted about him the past week. We did not know he was loved by so many. We understand why, though. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019