George Prastitis

August 8, 2020

George Prastitis, 87, of Ormond Beach, FL (formerly of Bloomington, IN), died on August 8th after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was born in Manhattan, NY to Jeronimo and Theodora Prastitis (née Constantinou). George had a long and successful career with Otis Elevator, beginning on the east coast, transferring to the Cucamonga, CA facility for 17 years, and finally landing in the Bloomington, IN facility where he eventually retired from Otis and moved to Ormond Beach. On August 25, 1956 he married the love of his life, Kathleen Miller. George was a devoted father who coached both baseball and softball teams when his children were young. He possessed an incredible store of knowledge, and loved trivia games, Jeopardy, conversation, and debate. He was also a talented artist in both oils and pen. He was an avid DIYer, and as a mechanical engineer he had the know-how to fix anything. He was always ready and willing to help friends and neighbors with any project or repair. But, his favorite pastime by far was golf, and you could find him several days a week on the course at the Riviera Country Club. George was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Aurora George, and his brother Gus Prostitis. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 64 years, Kathleen Prastitis, his son George Prastitis (Anna), his daughter Dawn Koontz (Terry), and son Ted Prastitis (Freda). Also surviving are grandchildren Nicole Koontz, Alex Prastitis, Rachel Prastitis, James Koontz, and Nora Prastitis. There will be no services due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor George's memory may do so by voting against Ron DeSantis in the 2022 Florida elections.



