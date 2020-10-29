George R. Falk11/3/1959 - 10/20/2020George R. Falk left us on Oct. 20, 2020 at age 60. His final days were spent surrounded by his tremendous number of friends and family. Bob or Bobby to his family and friends was born on Nov. 3 1959 in Syracuse, NY. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Daytona Beach. He attended Mainland High School and was a lifeguard at our beautiful beach because he truly loved the ocean. Bob was well known and revered by many in the surfing community for his craftsmanship of "Reflex" custom surfboards. Bob is survived by his wife Diana Falk, his sister Kathy Bremer, brother-in-law Karl Bremer and their children Robbie and Gretchen. Bob had touched many in his life, he will truly be missed and we have all been blessed to have been part of his life. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at Andy Romano Beachfront Park (839 South Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32176) in Pavillion 3 & 4.