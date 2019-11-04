Home

George Radzicki


1942 - 2019
George Radzicki Obituary
George Radzicki
Aug. 13, 1942 - Oct. 29, 2019
George Radzicki, 77, of Port Orange, FL, was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 13, 1942. He served in the US Navy as a Communications Technician. He was then employed by AT&T as a Communications Maintenance Troubleshooter. After retirement to Florida, he enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the Beach Bucket in Ormond, and Rossi's Diner in South Daytona. He is predeceased by his parents, Constantine and Rose Radzicki; brother, Joseph Radzicki; sister, Alice Radzicki; and nephew, Joseph Radzicki, Jr. He died in Halifax Care Center in Ormond Beach. Rendering of Military Honors will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1pm at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach, FL. Condolences may be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
