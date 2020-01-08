|
|
George Raymond Adams
Feb. 14, 1951 - Jan. 6, 2020
George Raymond Adams (68) was born February 14th, 1951 in Leominster, MA to Thomas and Yvonne Adams as one of 8 siblings. He passed away on January 6th, 2020 in Edgewater, due to an infection. He graduated from Leominster High in 1969. After high school, he joined the Air Force until he was medically discharged. Then he earned his Bachelor's degree in nursing and worked at Borden chemical plant before becoming disabled. Afterwards, he spent most of his time at home. He was known for his rude, crude, and socially unacceptable sense of humor. He won trophies for playing darts, and ribbons for photography. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hiking. He is survived by his wife of 35 years - Julia nee Zapetis, his children Patrick Adams and Cynthia Slater, sister Katherine Ann McIntosh, and his brothers Dennis & Robert Adams. The service will be held on Friday January 10th at 6:30 pm. The location is Baldwin Brothers, 1 N Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. His ashes will be spread in Maine this summer.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020