George Reid Grindstaff Obituary
George Reid Grindstaff
August 19, 2019
George Reid Grindstaff 78, passed away on August 19, 2019 after a long illness. He was a native of Andrew, NC but lived in Daytona Beach, FL for 42 years. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 57 years, son George Jr. and wife Tammy and four grandchildren. He was the son of the late Alfred and Tine Grindstaff. He was preceded in death by brothers Brock and Gerald Grindstaff and sister Alta Riddle and husband Harold. George Reid retired from Walgreen's Liquor as Liquor Co-coordinator. Interment was held with graveside service at SeaPines Memorial Gardens in Edgewater, FL on August 26, 2019 with Chaplin Paul Rudy officiating. Dudley Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach, FL was in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
