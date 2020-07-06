1/1
George Robert Cornell Bergin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Robert Cornell Bergin
Nov. 29, 1959 - June 28, 2020
George Robert Cornell BERGIN, 60,a beloved brother, uncle and friend passed away June 28, 2020. He moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1963 from Linden, N.J. and graduated from Mainland High School. He enjoyed camping, snorkeling, cooking, reading and news of the day. He also enjoyed sharing his knowledge of antique cars and motorcycles. There was nothing he treasured more than his circle of friends.
He was known to his family as Jungle and his friends Bergi.
He was predeceased by his parents Alice M & Frank M Bergin, Sr as well as his brother and hero Frank M Bergin, Jr.
He is survived by his sisters Barbara Ann McKenzie, Georgette M DeGenova and Clara M Bergin. As well as nephews Frank M Bergin, lll, and Garett A Horton, nièces Michael-Marie DeGenova and Tera Ann Bergin, great nieces and nephew and many cousins. And to Robert and Richard he treasured you both in his heart of hearts.
He also leaves behind his band of brothers, Robert Iler, Jr., Barni Hodossy, Wayne Iler, Jeff Martin,Mark Miller, Bobby Pries & Joseph J Straka, Jr.
Bobby and Kristi in his final days you took him into your home wrapped him in love and cared for him. He is at peace knowing his "girls" are with you.
In lieu of flowers donations may made in his honor to the Halifax Human Society, 2464 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Due to the COVID 19 virus pandemic a private service will be held for immediate family.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved