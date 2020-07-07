Or Copy this URL to Share

Nov. 29, 1959 - June 28, 2020

George Robert Cornell BERGIN, 60,a beloved brother, uncle and friend passed away June 28, 2020. He moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1963 from Linden, N.J. and graduated from Mainland High School. He enjoyed camping, snorkeling, cooking, reading and news of the day. He also enjoyed sharing his knowledge of antique cars and motorcycles. There was nothing he treasured more than his circle of friends.

He was known to his family as Jungle and his friends Bergi.

He was predeceased by his parents Alice M & Frank M Bergin, Sr as well as his brother and hero Frank M Bergin, Jr.

He is survived by his sisters Barbara Ann McKenzie, Georgette M DeGenova and Clara M Bergin. As well as nephews Frank M Bergin, lll, and Garett A Horton, nièces Michael-Marie DeGenova and Tera Ann Bergin, great nieces and nephew and many cousins. And to Robert and Richard he treasured you both in his heart of hearts.

He also leaves behind his band of brothers, Robert Iler, Jr., Barni Hodossy, Wayne Iler, Jeff Martin,Mark Miller, Bobby Pries & Joseph J Straka, Jr.

Bobby and Kristi in his final days you took him into your home wrapped him in love and cared for him. He is at peace knowing his "girls" are with you.

In lieu of flowers donations may made in his honor to the Halifax Human Society, 2464 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Due to the COVID 19 virus pandemic a private service will be held for immediate family.

