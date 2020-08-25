George "Harv" Roller

Nov. 6, 1942 - Aug. 21, 2020

George H Roller, 77 went to join his beloved wife of 54 years in the kingdom of heaven. He was born in Rochester, NY where he lived with his family until moving to Florida in 1986. George was a successful business owner operating Ormond Machine & Tool for over 18 years. He retired in 2006 selling the business to spend time with his family. On his spare time he enjoyed sailing, fishing, gardening, camping and candle making. He has left behind two daughters, Cara Brown & Stephanie Robertson also four grandchildren Kade,

Conner, Thomas and Kendal. His wish was to have his ashes spread out to sea with his wife. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



