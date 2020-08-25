1/1
George "Harv" Roller
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Harv" Roller
Nov. 6, 1942 - Aug. 21, 2020
George H Roller, 77 went to join his beloved wife of 54 years in the kingdom of heaven. He was born in Rochester, NY where he lived with his family until moving to Florida in 1986. George was a successful business owner operating Ormond Machine & Tool for over 18 years. He retired in 2006 selling the business to spend time with his family. On his spare time he enjoyed sailing, fishing, gardening, camping and candle making. He has left behind two daughters, Cara Brown & Stephanie Robertson also four grandchildren Kade,
Conner, Thomas and Kendal. His wish was to have his ashes spread out to sea with his wife. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved