Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Barberville
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Barberville
Burial
Following Services
Pierson United Methodist Cemetery
George "Joey" Tabor Jr. Obituary
George "Joey" Tabor, Jr.
12/10/1955 - 12/13/2019
George "Joey" Tabor, Jr. passed away Friday, December 13th at AdventHeath Daytona Beach. Joey was born December 10, 1955 in DeLand, FL and lived in Pierson. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1973. He worked as a foreman in the fern industry. Joey loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Joey was preceded in death by his father George J. Tabor, Sr. He is survived by his mother Bertha, daughter Brittany (Kris) Ritchey and 3 grandchildren Cameron, Cheyanne and Savanna. Also aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will beheld on Thursday, December 19th at 11am at First Baptist Church of Barberville, with a visitation from 10-11am prior to service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
