George Thomas Hughes

Feb. 17, 1937 - July 25, 2020

George Thomas Hughes, of Flagler Beach, Florida, left this earth on July 25, 2020 at the age of 83. In a lengthy battle with Parkinson's, he passed peacefully after a short stay in the care of Stewart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida. George was born in National Park, NJ on February 17, 1937 to George and Charlotte Garrison Hughes. He graduated from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy at Rolla in 1958, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Beta Kai Chapter. He married the love of his life two weeks after graduation. He had a long career in mechanical engineering and retired after 22 years with Michelin Tire Corporation in Greenville, SC. A cherished husband, proud father, grandfather and friend, George is survived by Elizabeth (Bettie) Hughes, his beloved wife of 62 years, as well as daughter Terri Jermon and son Ross Hughes; 7 granddaughters: Dr. Hannah Hughes- Ehaz (Clay), Haley Hughes, Carly Jermon, Emma Jermon, Jade Lafreniere (Glen), Alex Kessler (Jon), Sydney Croley; and 4 great-grandchildren: Sage, Trust, Townes and Reed. He is predeceased by daughter Stephanie Croley, his parents, sister Charlotte Littleton and sweet standard poodle, David. Friends and family will forever remember George as a man who could always be counted on - with great strength of character, intelligence and a wonderful dry wit. He was very handy around the house (although hated mowing the lawn) and had a passion for woodworking and furniture making, which he learned from his father. He enjoyed golfing with friends, Sudoku puzzles and researching family genealogy. In his younger days he also enjoyed skeet shooting, archery, camping and motorcycling. A gathering of friends and family, in a celebration of life for George, will take place at a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store