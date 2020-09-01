1/1
George Thomas Hughes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Thomas Hughes
Feb. 17, 1937 - July 25, 2020
George Thomas Hughes, of Flagler Beach, Florida, left this earth on July 25, 2020 at the age of 83. In a lengthy battle with Parkinson's, he passed peacefully after a short stay in the care of Stewart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida. George was born in National Park, NJ on February 17, 1937 to George and Charlotte Garrison Hughes. He graduated from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy at Rolla in 1958, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Beta Kai Chapter. He married the love of his life two weeks after graduation. He had a long career in mechanical engineering and retired after 22 years with Michelin Tire Corporation in Greenville, SC. A cherished husband, proud father, grandfather and friend, George is survived by Elizabeth (Bettie) Hughes, his beloved wife of 62 years, as well as daughter Terri Jermon and son Ross Hughes; 7 granddaughters: Dr. Hannah Hughes- Ehaz (Clay), Haley Hughes, Carly Jermon, Emma Jermon, Jade Lafreniere (Glen), Alex Kessler (Jon), Sydney Croley; and 4 great-grandchildren: Sage, Trust, Townes and Reed. He is predeceased by daughter Stephanie Croley, his parents, sister Charlotte Littleton and sweet standard poodle, David. Friends and family will forever remember George as a man who could always be counted on - with great strength of character, intelligence and a wonderful dry wit. He was very handy around the house (although hated mowing the lawn) and had a passion for woodworking and furniture making, which he learned from his father. He enjoyed golfing with friends, Sudoku puzzles and researching family genealogy. In his younger days he also enjoyed skeet shooting, archery, camping and motorcycling. A gathering of friends and family, in a celebration of life for George, will take place at a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved