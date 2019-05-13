Home

George W. Glaenzer
9/23/1945 - 5/11/2019
George W. Glaenzer, 73, of Ormond Beach passed away at the age of 73. Born in Baltimore City, Maryland. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17. He served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967 in the 3rd Recon Division, where he was awarded the Silver Star Medal of Valor. He earned a bachelor's degree from Wilmington College. He then worked for the Baltimore City Police Department; the Lakewood, Colorado Police Department; and finally retired from the Maryland State Police in 1988. He moved to Ormond Beach in 1989 from Rising Sun, Maryland. While in Ormond Beach, he worked for the Volusia County Beach Department and the Ormond Beach YMCA. The Ormond Beach YMCA was where he spent much of his time staying physically active and enjoying his friends. He is survived by his wife Ilona, son Kurt, and daughter in law Stephanie with his two beloved granddaughters Kirsten and Hailee.
There will be no service at this time. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ella Jewell Foundation, https://www.ellajewellfoundation.org/
Those who wish may share your condolences online at www.HeritageFlagler.com .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 19, 2019
