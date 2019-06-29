|
George W. Madison
June 30, 1937 - June 27, 2019
George W. Madison, 81, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on June 27, 2019. Born in Washington, D. C. to George W. and Myrtle Reed Madison, George moved to Central Florida in 1969
and has resided in New Smyrna Beach since 1987.
George was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired accountant for the City of New Smyrna Beach and a controller at several companies. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar, darts, golf, Redskins football and spending time with his family and friends. George loved playing baseball with the Edgewater Senior League and was a member of Rock Steady Boxing, fighting back against Parkinsons.
George was loved by many for his sense of humor, honor and love of life. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara; his children, John (Cheri) Madison of Deltona and Lisa (John) Risebrow of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; sister, Peggy Madison of Gainesville; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Lynch, and Ana and Cole Risebrow; 5 step-grandchildren, Angela, Lia and Juliana Turner and Mia and Max Izzo. George was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Jo Madison, a son, Mark Madison, and his sister, Carole Morris.
A celebration of George's life will be held at the NSB Yacht Club at 1201 S. Riverside Drive on Saturday, August 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to support Parkinsons at In This Corner Inc., P.O. Box 1627, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019