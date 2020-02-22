|
|
George Walter DuRant
02/26/1928 - 02/20/2020
George Walter DuRant (91), DeLand, FL born February 26, 1928 passed peaceably into heaven on Thursday February 20th. George was born in Orlando, FL. Mr DuRant retired in 1991 after 38 years with United Insurance of America.
He was a charter member of the Liberty Baptist Church of DeLand and served as usher, deacon, treasurer and Sunday School teacher. He trusted Jesus Christ as his Saviour in October 1987 and demonstrated his confident hope in Christ by sharing the gospel with his family and friends.
George was an avid body builder and encouraged others to train and stay fit. He also enjoyed fishing, raising chickens and working on the ranch that he and Loretta moved to from Ft Lauderdale, FL in 1972 . George will be remembered for his wit, laughter, gentleness and concern for the salvation of souls.
George was proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Maybelle and his sister Betty (Davis-Walker) all of Ft. Meade, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife Loretta C (Pretto) of 69 years; daughters Sandy (Jon) White of Henderson, NV; Kim (Slade) Rickels of DeLand, FL; brother Frank Jr. (Diane) of Longwood, FL; grandchildren Travis and Clinton White of Nevada; Kirk, Philip (North Carolina), Sabrina (Tedder), and Steven Rickels of DeLand and 10 greatgrandchildren; nephews Doug, Paul and Jimmy; niece Connie.
Funeral service will be held at the Liberty Baptist Church, 1365 W. Plymouth Ave, DeLand, FL on Monday, February 24th at 11;00am. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are to be made to Liberty Baptist Church and designated to either the "Costa Rican or Honduras Children's Home." Allen Summerhill of DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020